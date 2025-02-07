Spellman sisters shine on the basketball court as Colorado's top-scoring tandem

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Colorado sisters Kennedy and Kiara Spellman are dominating high school basketball.

The two are averaging nearly 50 points per game, making them the top-scoring tandem in the state.

"I actually really love playing with my sister," Kennedy said. "It's really nice knowing I have someone that is always going to have my back."

"We push each other off and on the court," Kiara added. "We just play really well together."

Their strong bond and complementary skills on the court, coupled with their parents' background in basketball, have contributed to their success.

A mother of four, Kimberly Spellman spent most of her life playing basketball at a high level. Now, she gets to share the game she loves with her daughters as their head coach.

"Once they started playing, I kind of hung up my shoes," Kimberly said. "I wanted to get into coaching so that I can support girls and grow the sport."

Kimberly is in her second season as head coach for Mountain Vista High School's girls' basketball team. Her team is thriving with a record of 12-6, a significant improvement from the previous year.

Spellman called her group the "Magnificent Seven" and said their dynamic playstyle, including full-court defense, has created a positive culture at Mountain Vista.

"We're already way ahead of where we were last year," Kimberly said. "So I'm super excited about the culture that we're bringing to the school and the program."