Will Nuggets trade acquisition Jonas Valanciunas bail on Denver, NBA to play in Greece?

DENVER — What would be a key offseason acquisition for the Denver Nuggets is in limbo, as a courtship of Jonas Valanciunas by a Greek club has the veteran center mulling an NBA exit.

Denver traded for Valanciunas last week, sending Dario Saric to Sacramento to bring in a bona fide backup center to provide relief for Nikola Jokic. The trade, though, has not been finalized.

Meanwhile, the Greek Basketball League and EuroLeague powerhouse Panathinaikos has reportedly offered Valanciunas, a 13-year NBA vet averaging a double-double for his career, a multi-year contract.

Valanciunas would have to negotiate a buyout of his contract – a two-year deal, the second of which is a team option – in order to leave the NBA and play overseas, according to ESPN. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Nuggets have informed Valanciunas that they expect him to fulfill his NBA contract and play in Denver next season.

Stein also reported the trade is expected to be finalized this week. It couldn’t become official until at least this past Sunday, July 5, per league rules.

Valanciunas was in Athens over the weekend and is making an appearance in his native Lithuania on Tuesday, according to Stein.

The Jonas Valančiūnas-for-Dario Šarić trade is on course to be made official this week after Denver makes Michael Porter Jr.-for-Cam Johnson official, @TheSteinLine has learned.



The Nuggets, I'm told, must make their Brooklyn trade official first before acquiring Valančiūnas. pic.twitter.com/0AVz5sVLWA — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 8, 2025

There have been instances of NBA players negotiating buyouts to play overseas, including during NBA lockouts. Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins agreed to a buyout to play for Panathinaikos in the 1995-96 season, winning a EuroLeague championship with the club.

If Valanciunas does indeed bolt for European basketball, the Nuggets could be granted the ability to sign another player via the NBA's mid-level exception, depending on the terms of the buyout – but the clock is ticking on quality players who could fit that bill.

A Valanciunas departure would shine an even bigger spotlight on DaRon Holmes II, the Nuggets’ top pick a year ago who missed his rookie season due to injury. Holmes will be among the top storylines in Nuggets Summer League, which is underway in Las Vegas.



