Nuggets get an A+ for flurry of brilliant moves early in free agency: Lionel Bienvenu commentary

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets, of course, did not win the NBA championship – but a week-and-a-half after the Oklahoma City Thunder were crowned, Denver is undoubtedly winning free agency.

Newly-minted front office members Ben Tenzer and Jon Wallace are doing as good of a job as Nuggets fans could have hoped for, and a flurry of smart moves during the first two days of free agency have made them the second most likely team (behind only OKC) to win the 2026 title, according to updated ESPN Bet odds.

It’s been awesome.



On Tuesday, the Nuggets traded for Jonas Valanciunas, a real scoring and rebounding center to back up Nikola Jokic, giving up only Dario Saric, who was a bust in his lone season in Denver. Valanciunas is going to make life so much easier for The Joker.

Denver on Tuesday also signed Tim Hardaway Jr., a seasoned veteran and consistent outside shooter, to a one-year deal. He’s another high-energy guy who can come off the bench and light it up – an archetype that was a priority for the Nuggets.

The moves come a day after the Nuggets traded Michael Porter Jr. to Brooklyn for Cam Johnson and brought back Bruce Brown.

Nuggets, fans, I know you had a lot of questions about this co-EVP setup with Wallace and Tenzer. So did I. I think all of us did.

But in just about a week's time, those questions have been answered. Wallace and Tenzer have really totally revamped and restructured this roster – both on the business side with contracts that clear up cap space, and on the court side, landing guys that fit the system and fill needs that were obvious the last couple of years.

I give the Nuggets an A+ so far in free agency.

New head coach David Adelman also hired JJ Barea and Colorado's own Rodney Billups as assistant coaches.