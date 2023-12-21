Watch Now
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Slovakian skier Vlhova uses frenetic final run to beat Shiffrin in rainy World Cup night race

France Alpine Skiing World Cup
Giovanni Auletta/AP
Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, center, winner of an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, poses on podium with second placed United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, left, and third placed Austria's Katharina Truppe, in Courchevel, France, Thursday, Dec. 21 2023. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
France Alpine Skiing World Cup
Posted at 2:45 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 16:45:33-05

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova has used a frenetic final run to edge out Mikaela Shiffrin and earn her 30th career win in tough conditions at a women’s World Cup slalom.

Vlhova trailed the American by 0.17 seconds after the opening run but posted the fastest second-run time to lead the race.

Shiffrin was the last starter and lost time on Vlhova at each split and ultimately came up 0.24 short.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 21, 11am

Vlhova says “I am feeling great, with big confidence” and that "I know that I can be fast, and today I showed.”

Shiffrin extended her lead in the overall standings.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018