Slovakian skier Vlhova uses frenetic final run to beat Shiffrin in rainy World Cup night race

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova has used a frenetic final run to edge out Mikaela Shiffrin and earn her 30th career win in tough conditions at a women’s World Cup slalom.
Vlhova trailed the American by 0.17 seconds after the opening run but posted the fastest second-run time to lead the race.
Shiffrin was the last starter and lost time on Vlhova at each split and ultimately came up 0.24 short.
Vlhova says “I am feeling great, with big confidence” and that "I know that I can be fast, and today I showed.”
Shiffrin extended her lead in the overall standings.
