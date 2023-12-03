Petra Vlhova leads Mikaela Shiffrin after the first run of a World Cup giant slalom

TREMBLANT, Quebec (AP) — Petra Vlhova is leading Mikaela Shiffrin by five-hundredths of a second after the opening leg of a women’s World Cup giant slalom at Tremblant, Quebec.

Vlhova came into Sunday second to Shiffrin in the World Cup overall standings.

Shiffrin has won five overall titles, including the past two, while Vlhova was the champion in 2021.

Vlhova heads into the day’s second GS run with a time of 1 minute, 6.46 seconds, just ahead of Shiffrin at 1:06.51.

Shiffrin is seeking to extend two career records she already owns: 21 giant slalom victories and 90 World Cup race wins.

Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland stood third Sunday after the first leg at 1:06.75.