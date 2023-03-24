Vail to celebrate Mikaela Shiffrin Alpine Ski World Cup victories in April ceremony

VAIL, Colo. — Vail will honor Mikaela Shiffrin, now the world's most decorated skier, on April 2 for her record-breaking Alpine Ski World Cup victories.
The celebration, announced on March 20, is called “Mikaela87” after her initial record-breaking victory. She went on to win an additional World Cup victory on March 19, bringing her total to 88. The 28-year-old is the sport's all-time winningest athlete, male or female.
That result also marked Shiffrin's record 138th career World Cup podium, moving her one ahead of former teammate Lindsey Vonn's mark of 137.
Shiffrin was born in Vail in February 1995 and trained throughout her youth as a member of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail. She currently lives in Edwards.
The celebration — which will include entertainment, guest appearances and more — will begin at 4 p.m. at Solaris Plaza in Vail. It is free and open to the public.
Shiffrin will attend, along with other dignitaries.
This event is hosted by a local collaborative representing the greater Eagle River Valley community including the Town of Vail, Eagle County, Beaver Creek Resorts Company, Vail Mountain, the Towns of Gypsum, Eagle, Avon, Minturn, Eagle-Vail Metro District, and Edwards Metro District, CFC Collective, the Vail Valley Foundation, the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame, and Ski & Snowboard Club Vail.