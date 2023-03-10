Watch Now
Colorado skier Mikaela Shiffrin gets her record 86th World Cup victory

Shiffrin’s win matched the overall record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark 34 years ago
Posted at 6:09 AM, Mar 10, 2023
ARE, Sweden (AP) — Colorado skier Mikaela Shiffrin won her record-tying 86th World Cup race Friday with victory in a giant slalom.

Shiffrin’s win matched the overall record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark 34 years ago.

The 27-year-old American protected her half-second lead from the first run and finished 0.64 seconds ahead of Federica Brignone.

It was Shiffrin’s fourth straight wire-to-wire win in World Cup giant slaloms since January. In that time, she also took gold in the event at last month’s world championships in Meribel, France.

Shiffrin also clinched the season-long World Cup giant slalom title to secure her 15th career crystal globe trophy. She already won her fifth overall World Cup title and the slalom title this season.

