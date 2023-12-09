Watch Now
Mikaela Shiffrin races to rare win in World Cup downhill edging out Sofia Goggia at St. Moritz

Switzerland Alpine Skiing World Cup
Alessandro Trovati/AP
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin checks her time at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill race, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Saturday, Dec.9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Posted at 10:59 AM, Dec 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-09 12:59:06-05

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Vail native Mikaela Shiffrin has won a World Cup downhill ski race to extend her lead in the overall standings.

When Shiffrin is even winning downhills her rivals have less hope of denying her a record-tying sixth overall World Cup title.

Shiffrin mastered the sharper turns on a sun-bathed course Saturday at St. Moritz to be 0.15 seconds faster than standout downhill racer Sofia Goggia.

Federica Brignone was 0.17 back in third to complete a high-quality podium for the first downhill this season.

