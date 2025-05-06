Series opener between Tigers and Rockies postponed, with doubleheader set for Thursday

DENVER (AP) — The opener of a three-game series between the AL Central-leading Detroit Tigers and the major league-worst Colorado Rockies was postponed on Tuesday because of inclement weather.

It will be made up as the second half of a traditional doubleheader on Thursday, with the postponed game starting 30 minutes after the teams' scheduled afternoon meeting.

The Tigers enter the series having won eight of 11. The Rockies (6-28) are the only team in the majors with single-digit wins.

Both teams pushed back their scheduled starters by a day, with Jackson Jobe (2-0, 3.38 ERA) set to start Wednesday night for Detroit against Colorado's Chase Dollander (2-3, 6.48).

Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who had been in line to pitch Thursday, will instead have his next start pushed back to Detroit's upcoming homestand that starts Friday.

