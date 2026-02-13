Jefferson County authorities investigating shooting near Ellingwood Trail area of Evergreen

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Residents in Evergreen were told to avoid the area of Ellingwood Trail between Highway 74 near Bergen Parkway due to a shooting in the area Thursday afternoon.

A social media post from Jeffcom911co notified residents of the police activity shortly after 5 p.m. About eight minutes later, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they were responding to an active shooter near the intersection of Highway 74 and Highway 66.

The JCSO is working an active shooter incident in the 32000 block of Ellingwood Trail in Evergreen. The shooter is down by a self-inflicted gun shot. Victim information is unknown at this time. Media Staging is at the RTD lot at Berghan Parkway and Evergreen Parkway. pic.twitter.com/NWLPoKDsdU — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) February 13, 2026

Jacki Kelley, Jeffco's public information officer, told Denver7 the shooter was found dead at the scene. They died from a self-inflicted gunshot, according to the social media post from the sheriff's office.

"There are no known victims at this time," a Jeffco deputy said on X in an update, adding deputies were still clearing the buildings.

This is a developing, breaking news story and will be updated.