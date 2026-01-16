Versatile Willi Castro and Rockies agree to $12.8 million, 2-year deal, AP source says

DENVER (AP) — Versatile infielder/outfielder Willi Castro and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a $12.8 million, two-year deal Thursday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Castro spent last season with the Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs, where he hit a combined .226 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs. He played all three outfield spots last season in addition to seeing time at third and shortstop. He even pitched an inning while with the Twins.

The 28-year-old Castro made his major league debut on Aug. 24, 2019, while with Detroit. He spent four seasons with the Tigers before joining the Twins, where he was an All-Star in 2024. He was traded to the Cubs last July.

Earlier in the day, the Rockies finalized the signing of right-handed starter Michael Lorenzen to an $8 million, one-year contract. The deal includes a $9 million club option for 2027. Right-hander Bradley Blalock was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

