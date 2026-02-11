Rockies and right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano agree to a $5.1 million, 1-year contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Colorado Rockies added Tomoyuki Sugano to their rotation on Tuesday, agreeing to a $5.1 million, one-year contract with the right-hander.

The 36-year-old Sugano went 10-10 with a 4.64 ERA in 30 starts with Baltimore last year. He pitched in Japan before agreeing to a $13 million, one-year contract with the Orioles in December 2024.

To make room on the 40-man roster, Colorado placed infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant on the 60-day injured list. The oft-injured Bryant has appeared in just 170 games with the Rockies since agreeing to a $182 million, seven-year contract in March 2022.

Sugano becomes the sixth Japanese-born player in Rockies history, joining right-hander Craig House (2000), infielder Kaz Matsui (2006-07), right-hander Jeff McCurry (1997), right-hander Mac Suzuki (2001) and right-hander Masato Yoshii.

Sugano played for the Yomiuri Giants for 12 seasons, winning three MVP awards in Nippon Professional Baseball’s Central League.

The right-hander pitched for Japan in the 2017 World Baseball Classic and allowed three hits in six innings in the semifinal against the United States. He has committed to playing in the WBC again this year.

