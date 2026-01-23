Infielder/outfielder Willi Castro and Colorado Rockies finalize $12.8 million, 2-year contract

DENVER (AP) — Versatile infielder/outfielder Willi Castro and the Colorado Rockies finalized a $12.8 million, two-year contract on Thursday.

Castro spent last season with the Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs, hitting .226 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs. He played all three outfield spots in addition to seeing time at third and shortstop. He even pitched an inning while with the Twins.

The 28-year-old made his major league debut on Aug. 24, 2019, with Detroit. He spent four seasons with the Tigers before joining the Twins, where he was an All-Star in 2024. He was traded to the Cubs in July.

Right-hander Garrett Acton was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb