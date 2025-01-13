Westbrook and Jokic help Nuggets erase double-digit deficit in 112-101 win over Mavericks on Sunday

DALLAS (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Nikola Jokic added 19 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists as the Denver Nuggets rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-101. The Nuggets trailed by 19 points late in the third period and by 12 early in the fourth. They outscored the Mavericks in the fourth period 33-12 to win for the 12th time in 17 games. Klay Thompson scored 25 points to lead the Mavericks.

