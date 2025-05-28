Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook undergoes surgery on right hand to repair multiple ligament tears

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook underwent surgery on his right hand to fix multiple ligament tears.

The team said Tuesday in a statement the procedure was performed by Dr. Steven Shin at the Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center. The statement added that Westbrook "is expected to resume full offseason training this summer."

Earlier in the day, Westbrook said he was having surgery Tuesday to fix two breaks in his right hand that he suffered during the season. He wrote in his " Word of Westbrook " newsletter that he was "grateful for everyone's support all year and I can't wait to be back out there at 100% soon. The comeback is already in motion."

The 36-year-old Westbrook is coming off a season in which he helped the Nuggets extend the Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in the second round of the playoffs before being knocked out. He provided a boost off Denver's thin bench in the postseason. Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in the regular season.

Westbrook signed a two-year deal last summer, with a player option next season that would be worth $3,468,960. He has played for the Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington and Houston since spending 11 seasons with the Thunder.

