DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his third straight triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets past the Miami Heat 135-122.

The triple-double was Jokic's NBA-best fifth of the season.

After missing the past three games in concussion protocol, Jamal Murray had 28 points and became the first player in Nuggets franchise history with 1,000 career 3-pointers.

Tyler Herro had a team-high 24 points and 11 assists for the Heat.