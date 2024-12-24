Jokic scores 32 points and the Nuggets rout the Suns 117-90

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 13 of his 32 points in a decisive third quarter, and the Denver Nuggets routed the scuffling Phoenix Suns 117-90.

Michael Porter Jr. had 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting for Denver, which played without guard Jamal Murray.

The Nuggets have won four of five and they handed Phoenix its third straight loss.

The Suns were missing guards Devin Booker and Grayson Allen. They struggled to find scoring outside of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, both of whom had 23 points.

Denver led by four at halftime and outscored Phoenix 45-28 in the third.