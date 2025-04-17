'Grow up and play': Adelman prepares for first playoff run at Nuggets' helm

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets returned to practice on Wednesday to prepare for their first-round playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

In the wake of the first set of NBA Play-In games, interim head coach David Adelman was grateful Denver didn't have to navigate that predicament.

“I think when you saw in the game with Golden State and Memphis, [it was] pretty paramount to not be in that game," said Adelman.

Grizzlies' star Ja Morant and Warriors' future Hall of Famer Steph Curry both suffered injuries during the contest. The Nuggets can ill afford any more hits to their health, and they're relishing the five days off that came with earning the four seed in the West.

“I think [it gives me a chance] to quiet my brain down a little bit," said Adelman. "Take a look at what this all is, and find the right way to do it. You have to do it your own way. I know the practices have probably felt different to the players because each coach that leads, if you’re going to lead well, you have to [coach] the way you feel is best to do. There’s no victim in this thing, there’s no feeling sorry for me because I only got three games. This is the NBA. Grow up and play.”

Lucky for Adelman, he has one of the NBA playoffs' best weapons at his disposal: Jamal Murray.

“He was born for it, man," said Adelman. "You can’t really argue that. He just has it, some people do.”

Murray's post-season performance is a laundry list of big games and buzzer beaters. You can call it "stepping up" or a "clutch gene," but in reality, it's Murray understanding the moment. The NBA playoffs are "showtime," and it's his job to perform.

“[It's the] most exciting time of sports," said Murray. "This is when fans want to see players put on a show. Every basketball player waits for this moment to go out there and compete against the best players in the world. We’re here now, so we want to make the most of it.”

To win this series against one of the association's best defenses, Murray must play well, but he doesn't have to win games all on his own.

“We have to help Jamal," said Adelman. "If we can get him free, we know what he’s capable of. We know what Jamal is in the playoffs, he’s one of the all-time greats — you can’t argue it. We're very excited to get him back at practice and healthy.”

Most NBA pundits don't see Denver as true title contenders, but Adelman seems born for this moment.

“I grew up in this," said Adelman, whose dad, Rick Adelman, was an NBA coach from 1989 to 2014, most notably with the Sacramento Kings. "I saw the heartache, and I saw a lot of success from my father. I’m not saying that it makes me ready for it, but it sure makes me confident."

"We’re the Denver Nuggets," Adelman continued. "We’ve been winning for a long time. Our expectation is to win that series.”

The Nuggets begin their playoff journey with Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, April 19, at Ball Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.