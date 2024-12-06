Donovan Mitchell scores 28 as Cavaliers improve to 13-1 at home by beating Jokic and Nuggets 126-114

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, Darius Garland added 24 and the Cleveland Cavaliers improved to 13-1 at home with a 126-114 win over the Denver Nuggets, who wasted a triple-double by Nikola Jokic.

The Cavs made a season-high 22 3-pointers and outscored Denver 66 to 18 from behind the arc.

Jokic finished with 27 points, 20 rebounds and 11 assists, giving him his 139th career triple-double — one more than Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Jokic only trails Oscar Robertson and teammate Russell Westbrook on the all-time list.

Caris LeVert added 21 points off the bench and Jarrett Allen had 14 rebounds and six assists for Cleveland, which improved to 5-0 against Western Conference teams.