Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray surprises high school basketball teams in Aurora

The Aurora West College Prep boys and girls basketball teams were all smiles when the NBA champion showed up at practice.
DENVER — Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray spent his Monday night coaching up the next generation of basketball stars at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy.

The best part is that it was a surprise for the student-athletes.

"It was really cool. That feeling never gets old," Murray told Denver7. "It inspires me to keep doing what I'm doing, and hopefully I can have more events like this where I get to give back to the kids."

Murray is a household name in Colorado, but moments like this make him a fan favorite.

AWCP boy's basketball coach Tony Temple said his players will never forget this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"Our kids would never usually get an opportunity like this," Temple said. "It will forever go down in our history that we had Jamal Murray at our practice, and it sparked our season to get better."

