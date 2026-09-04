DENVER — Before the Summit even took to the pitch, season ticket deposits were selling out breaking “all NWSL expansion records” to date. The excitement continued as 63,004 fans packed Empower Field for their home match in March and broke the NWSL attendance record. Now with the team playing at Centennial Stadium, fans show up and show out to cheer them on.

Bianca Velez is the vice president of ticket sales and service for the Summit, and has worked for professional soccer teams for the last 12 years. She recognized how crucial it is to build relationships with fans as the Mile High was buzzing with excitement before the team started their inaugural season.

Watch Pithcside correspondent Maggy Wolanske's story in the video below:

Scoring big with fans, how the Summit builds connection beyond the pitch

"At our home opener at Empower Field, we had 63,000 people in attendance, which was incredible and so special. Then, just within the league, we have numbers and records that we're breaking that we can't share just yet, but just a lot of success in this first year, and all of it is because of our fans," Velez said.

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

It does not matter if it is at home or away, Summit fans are dedicated to the club repping their colors and yelling out cries from the stands to the bars. Velez and her team recognized the importance of putting fans first as the team continues to make history in the Mile High.

"We are constantly listening to our season ticket holders. I would say this was like, from the very beginning when we when launched the club, you know, we went to our fans asking for a fan vote around the team name and we kind of just continued that trend as we developed as an organization," Velez said.

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

When it comes to building that relationship with season ticket holders, Velez explained they have tents set up on match days both inside and outside of the stadium, so season ticket holders can interact and ask questions with their ticketing team.

"Every season ticket holder account has an account executive. So if they don't know, they can find it in the email. They can give us a call, but we want to make sure that our fans feel like they have an individual that they can connect with on a 1-to-1 level to answer any of those questions that they have."

One of those account executives is Katie Therrien, who explaiend she has an immense passion for sports and it was a 'no brainer to come work here.' During game days, she explained it can get very busy helping fans and answering the many questions they have.

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

"This is a completely new stadium, so like, we're learning so much every day about growing the fan experience, making it better. I'm just really here to help out and make sure everybody has a great game day," Therrien said.

Whether on or off the pitch, the club is building lasting connections while making history in their inaugural season.

"I would say all departments like, work together and really know each other, which is huge in big companies, especially sports, I feel like you don't really get that," Therrien said. "Here we're just so collaborative and we think through every decision like, fan first and as a club is just been such a great experience to work here and put on the best for our players, our team, and our fans."