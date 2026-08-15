Summit's opening season hype a big win for women's sports bar on Colfax

DENVER — The Denver Summit FC’s inaugural season has galvanized a new generation of soccer fans in Colorado. It’s also been an especially big win for one sports bar on Colfax in Denver.

The 99ers Sports Bar is named for the 1999 World Cup-winning U.S. women’s soccer team.

⚽️ WATCH: Denver7's Ryan Fish took a trip to The 99ers Sports Bar during Friday's Summit game

Summit fans pack Colfax bar catering to women's sports

Denver7 spoke with co-owners Miranda Spencer and Annie Weaver in 2024, before the bar officially opened.

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“We prioritize women's sports,” Spencer explained.

That’s something Bergen Meyer, a professional tackle football player, appreciates.

“Finally a place for women's sports to be seen,” she told Denver7.

Summit FC fan Lindsay Theo agrees.

“It's hard to go to other bars and ask them to turn on a women's game, without them saying, ‘Summit who?’” she said.

Spencer says The 99ers’ watch parties pack the bar every time the Summit plays on the road. The bar also runs a bus to and from Centennial Stadium, Spencer says, to keep the party going during home games, too.

“Being able to bring your kids to a game like soccer or football, right, where it's affordable, it's diverse, and it's really welcoming, I think is important to everyone,” Theo said.

“It's been amazing,” Spencer added. “I mean, besides the fact that it's an inaugural season, for us and business and just having so many more new fans and customers come in, I can't say anything but positive about it.”

While the Summit may be grabbing many of the headlines this year, The 99ers is becoming more than just a spot for soccer.

“Everyone's excited to be here, and they have a bunch of sports going on, which I like because I don't know all of them, but I can sort of get exposed to others,” Theo said, adding that she also likes that supporting the bar means supporting a business on Colfax during the prolonged and disruptive bus rapid transit (BRT) construction.

Spencer says the bar is also special because customers often make friends and memories.

“I think one of my favorite reviews I've ever read is, ’It’s the bar that everyone knows your name,’” she recalled.

“The owners are really fun and love to really support the community,” Bergen said. “So it just feels like a very welcoming environment… It's one of the most inclusive bars I've ever been to.”

And the buzz around women’s sports is only building.

“There are more fans than what our space can hold,” Spencer pointed out. “And that just shows that there's obviously more needs for spaces like this.”