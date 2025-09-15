Denver Summit FC continues to break records with 15,000 season ticket deposits

DENVER — Five months after announcing season ticket deposits had surpassed 10,000, Denver Summit F officials said Monday they had reached another milestone — 15,000 season ticket deposits, breaking “all NWSL expansion records” to date.

There’s a problem, though – their new stadium at Santa Fe Yards will only seat 14,500 people. How will Denver Summit FC seat all those people? Denver7 is getting answers.

In the meantime, Summit FC’s president, Jen Millet, said in a news release Monday they were “incredibly grateful for the energy and excitement” the community continues to show for the club.

“Reaching 15,000 deposits is a testament to the passion for women’s soccer across the Front Range. We are excited to keep momentum going while continuing to engage the Denver community ahead of our inaugural season,” Millet said.

The stadium is expected to open in the spring of 2028.

Temporary stadium might be able to hold off those large crowds

While plans for a temporary stadium are still forthcoming, the Cherry Creek School Board of Education in late March approved a memorandum that would help build a temporary facility, bringing to life a 43-acre site at the southeast corner of S. Potomac St. and E. Fremont Ave.

The site would bring training fields, shared-use fields and a 15,000-seat temporary stadium that would be used by Denver's NSWL franchise team.

So, while we wait to find out how Denver Summit FC plans to sit more than 15,000 season ticket holders in a 14,500 stadium, at least it looks like they’ll be able to sit those current season holders in that temporary stadium.

Along with a temporary stadium, the memorandum says the project would also bring two natural grass soccer fields and one artificial turf located next to the training facility. It would be used by both the pro-team and for "certain district uses, at no cost to the district," according to the text approved by the board.

The team is expected to use the temporary stadium for about two years while construction is underway at the permanent stadium.