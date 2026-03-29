Denver Summit FC’s Baker stadium plans spark excitement after record‑breaking home opener

DENVER — The excitement of Denver Summit FC's historic home opener on Saturday is giving residents and businesses in Denver's Baker neighborhood a preview of the energy that will come to their streets.

The soccer club announced on Thursday that it officially acquired the land to build the team's future stadium at Santa Fe Yards near Interstate 25 and Broadway. The 14,500-seat venue, planned as the country's second dedicated professional women’s soccer stadium, is scheduled to open in spring 2028.

While anticipation for the new stadium builds, fans and residents in Baker are already picturing what the team will bring to the area.

"It's a first of many firsts for Denver," said Beth Fluto, president of the Baker Historic Neighborhood Association, who went to the team's home opener. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I brought some of my kids, some of my neighbors, some of my book club friends, and we all celebrated together."

In addition to the stadium, the 14‑acre redevelopment includes a community benefits agreement between Denver Summit FC and several neighborhood groups, committing more than $7 million in direct investments over the next decade for housing stability, youth scholarships, small business support, workforce recruitment, and environmental programs.

► Maggie Bryan brings us the latest from Denver’s Baker neighborhood

Baker residents picture the future during Denver Summit FC's first home opener

"So it's going to bring a lot to the neighborhood... and there's going to be more development around here. It's going to be a place for Denver schools to have big graduation ceremonies," said Fluto.

As these plans come together, restaurants and bars along South Broadway near the project site are getting ready for a boom in business once the team brings game days to Baker. Managers at BurnDown, a three-story restaurant and bar, said the venue has been planning future watch parties to welcome fans through its doors.

"Businesses in general, in Colorado, in Denver right now, it is tough. It's tough all over the nation, and so I think anything that brings that support and gives us a chance to kind of work with our guests to create a good experience," said beverage director Gigi Muto. "I think all up and down the street, we're excited."

Capping off the weekend's excitement, Denver Summit fans broke the NWSL attendance record with 63,004 at Empower Field on Saturday, surpassing the previous mark of around 40,000 set by Bay FC in 2025. Saturday's home opener match ended in a 0-0 draw.

◼️ Previous coverage:

Denver Summit FC shatters NWSL attendance record in first home match

Women's professional sports see massive growth as fans pack stadiums and viewership hits record highs

Denver Summit and Washington Spirit draw 0-0 before a record NWSL crowd of 63,004

Denver Summit's historic first home opener inspires generations