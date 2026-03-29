Denver Summit and Washington Spirit draw 0-0 before a record NWSL crowd of 63,004

The Denver Summit and the Washington Spirit played to a scoreless draw on Saturday before a record National Women's Soccer League crowd of 63,004 fans at the home of the NFL's Denver Broncos.

In other action around the league, the Utah Royals held on for a 2-1 victory over the Boston Legacy; and the Portland Thorns downed the Kansas City Current 2-0; the Seattle Reign beat Racing Louisville 2-1 in Spokane, Washington; Bay FC dominated the North Carolina Courage on the road 3-1; and the San Diego Wave defeated the visiting Chicago Stars 2-0.

The Summit (1-1-2) broke the NWSL attendance record of 40,091 set last season in a Bay FC match at San Francisco's Oracle Park.

Denver goalkeeper Abby Smith and Spirit counterpart Sandy MacIver each made two saves to preserve their clean sheets. It was Smith's second straight shutout.

The Spirit (0-1-3) have yet to win this season.

Moultrie converts PK and Thorns down Current

Olivia Moultrie converted a penalty kick in the 53rd minute and the Thorns went on to defeat the Current 2-0 at Providence Park in Portland.

Moultrie, 20, became the youngest player to score 20 league goals, breaking Sam Kerr’s record set in 2016.

Reilyn Turner added a goal for the Thorns (3-1-0) in the 63rd minute.

The Current (1-3-0) continue to struggle without two-time NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga, who is out for the season with a hip injury.

Thorns forward Sophia Wilson made her first start of the season in her return from maternity leave.

Utah Royals pick up first win of the season

Tatumn Milazzo returned from a one-game red card suspension to score her second goal of the season and help the Royals beat the winless Legacy.

Milazzo scored on a tap-in in the 33rd minute to give Utah (1-2-1) the lead. Mina Tanaka drew a penalty in the 49th minute and Lara Prasnikar converted to go up 2-0.

Aissata Traoré scored in the 72nd minute to close the gap for Boston (0-3-0).

First half goals lead Seattle Reign over Racing

Maddie Mercado and Nérilia Mondésir scored first-half goals to lead the Seattle Reign (3-1-0) to another win at One Spokane Stadium.

In the 10th minute, Mercado scored for the second consecutive game. Initially, her shot was saved by Racing Louisville goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer, but it slipped through her hands and rolled into the goal.

Mondésir added a goal in the 42nd minute for her first of the season.

Late in second half stoppage time, Louisville rookie Macy Blackburn scored her first professional goal to close the margin.

Louisville (0-2-1) has allowed two goals this season.

Alex Pfeiffer has a goal and assist for Bay FC

Bay FC (2-0-1) had three first-half goals to hand the Courage (1-1-1) their first loss of the season.

Alex Pfeiffer opened the scoring in the 20th minute on a left-footed shot past Courage goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

Keira Barry scored her first NWSL goal to double the lead 2-0 in the 30th.

Dorian Bailey headed home the third goal in the 34th minute, with an assist from Pfeiffer.

Manaka Matsukubo scored in the 65th.

It was Bay’s first road win since a 1-0 victory over North Carolina last April 19, which was their only victory away from home last season.

Wave win third consecutive game

Rookie Lia Godfrey scored for the third straight game to give the San Diego Wave (3-1-0) their third straight win.

San Diego outshot the Stars 12-0 and had 60% possession in the first half.

Godfrey opened the scoring in the 56th minute

Melanie Barcenas came in as a sub in the 62nd minute and scored 10 minutes later.

The Stars (1-3-0) did not record their first shot until the 70th minute.

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