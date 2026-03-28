Denver Summit's historic first home opener inspires generations

DENVER — March 28 will go down in Mile High history after Denver Summit FC played their first ever home game at Empower Field, taking on the Washington Spirit.

The team was cheered on by over 60,000 fans, smashing the NWSL single game attendance record. The previous record was 40,091, set by Bay FC against the Washington Spirit at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

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Even though Coloradans probably would’ve wanted to walk away with a win instead of the 0-0 draw, the impact left behind from the game was all that mattered to fans.

Laura and Jakub Kingery were at a loss for words when they showed up to the stadium Saturday morning to support the inaugural home match.

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“It's been way too long in the making. Finally, here,” exclaimed Laura.

Jakub describing the team as a “dream come true”.

“It’s just amazing. It's, gonna be a milestone, I guess, for everything that's to come,” he added.

Empower Field was packed as fans watched history unfold right before their eyes.

“Denver has been ready for a soccer team, a women's soccer team, for a very long time,” said Denver Summit fan, Mikayla Olave.

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Kristen Jackson who attended the game with her mom and dad, shared similar excitement.

“Cannot even explain how thrilled we are and how stoked we are to be part of today's celebration,” she said will her eyes full of excitement.

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“It's our turn now, and we rightfully so, have earned that, and we continue to, and I can't wait to see it grow even more of the industry of professional women's soccer,” she added, advocating for women’s sports.

Similar sentiments were echoed throughout the day, one fan emphasizing how the event brought her to tears.

“I cried. I cried real tears. It was crazy. I loved it,” said Valerie Urquhart.

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“It was just so impactful. And I saw myself being able, like I saw myself on the field, even though I wasn't out there. And I think that was just huge for me. It was huge,” she added.

“Denver showed up today, I think that goes to speak to that we're ready for this.”

Emotions were high for a lot of fans as they reflected on the impact the game had on the community.

“I'm like, already emotional thinking about it, and thinking about, you know, just the little girls who are gonna be in the crowd and seeing like, this is what women can do, and this is how we can show up for women,” said Shelby Sanderson.

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And some may argue Saturday’s home match was even more special for the next generation cheering the team on from the stands, like young soccer players Blue Musser and Grace Steffey.

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Blue says this was the first professional women’s soccer game that she has ever been to.

“It feels really exciting and empowering,” she said.

“I want to play on, like, probably the Olympics, or be, like, on a professional soccer team maybe for Denver,” she added.

Grace, standing next to her, sharing a similar lifelong goal.

“My dream is to get onto the Olympic U.S. team and maybe become the captain or something,”

Their peers, Ali Stoltzfus and Finley Flager, also inspired by the game.

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“My name is Ali, and one of them is named Ally, and so that, like, was like, 'Oh, wow, that's crazy.' Like, I could definitely see myself being there”.

Ali is even taking some notes for the soccer game she had shortly after leaving Empower Field.

Finley added that watching the stars on the field, made her thing she could do the same thing.

“Makes us feel good. Like people like, they can also do that. Other people, if they want to try and work at it, they can do it,” she said.

So even if no goals were scored during Saturday’s historic game, it goes without saying that the goal of empowering the next generation was fulfilled.