Denver Summit FC shatters NWSL attendance record in first home match

DENVER — When it comes to making history, Denver doesn't mess around.

63,004 fans packed Empower Field to watch Denver Summit FC take on the Washington Spirit, obliterating the previous NWSL record of 40,091 set by Bay FC in 2025.

"I hope the record gets broken, sooner rather than later," said Denver's captain and Colorado native Janine Sonis after the match. "That's good for everyone. I think that if there's a motto that should be branded across women's sports it's: build it and they will come."

Denver showed the world what Jason Sudeikis — aka Ted Lasso — has been wearing on his chest for years: everybody watches women's sports. In their first ever opportunity, the Colorado community supported the Summit in a way we've never seen before.

"When we first came into this league, it was nothing close to this," says Summit goalkeeper Abby Smith, who earned her second straight clean sheet against the Spirit. "Some of us veterans had this moment where we were emotional. The growth of this league has been drastic. The support of Colorado and [the way they've] gotten behind us is wild. Our fans showed up and showed that women's sports is on the map."

The match ended in a 0-0 draw, perhaps anti-climatic for some, but anyone in the building will tell you there was no lack of energy throughout the afternoon.

"At one point during the game when everybody was stomping their feet and it was like a giant rumble," said Smith. "That was so exciting. It's intoxicating."

"There were a lot of moments in the game where the crowd helped shift the momentum for us," said Sonis. "That's something that we needed today."

Fatigue certainly played a role in the scoreless outcome; both the Summit and Spirit played three matches in nine days. But there was no doubt who the better team was on this day, despite what the scoreboard says.

"I really wanted us to put a performance in and show that we have the foundation for a great team here," said Head Coach Nick Cushing. "I'm proud that we did that today. I'm frustrated we didn't win but we've been together for 13 weeks and they're a top team. We should have won the game, but there's perspective on that."

The Summit dictated the pace of play through most of the match, and they created the most scoring opportunities even though they lacked the clinical precision to finish any of those chances.

Twenty minutes into play, Sonis played a nearly perfect cross towards striker Melissa Kössler. The Summit's scoring leader, who found the back of the net in each of Denver's first three matches, nearly missed a header that would have once again put her team in the lead.

From there, newcomer Yazmeen Ryan took over the match for a solid ten minutes. Acquired from the Houston Dash just before their match against Orlando, Ryan immediately jumped into Cushing's starting lineup and has yet to relinquish that position.

She spent most of her time on the Empower Field pitch toying with Washington's defenders. Bookended by tremendous scoring opportunities in the 23rd and 33rd minutes, Ryan was the most dangerous player on the field in the first half.

However, as you might imagine, we hit the halftime break deadlocked in a scoreless draw.

I don't know exactly what was said in the halftime locker room, but based on what happened early in the second frame, I imagine someone told Tash Flint to "fire away."

Just after Big Gigantic rocked the house, Flint kept the record crowd on their feet with a couple spectacular efforts from distance. Once again, they did not find the back of the net, but it felt like a goal was imminent.

The minutes clicked on, and that goal never appeared.

Washington managed to find pockets of possession, and Trinity Rodman nearly turned a couple half-chances into fatal blows for the Summit. In the 70th minute, Megan Reid made a tremendous block on Rodman that underscored Denver's effort against the effervescent member of the famed USWNT's "Triple Espresso."

Rodman, and the rest of the Spirit for that matter, rarely found the space needed to make a serious impact on the match.

With about 15 minutes left to play, Cushing played what he thought would be his winning card, bringing on Colorado native Ally Brazier, full of energy, to try and create a goal.

And it nearly worked.

In stoppage time, Brazier broke free from the Spirit's defense and was bearing down on goal. Washington's netminder Sandy MacIver made her play to cut off the angle for Brazier, and she came up with the save that sealed a 0-0 draw.

"I just couldn't get around the keeper," said Brazier. "You [try to] pick your moments when you can [make a play], the team put in such a shift this whole week but especially today. We were really close so many times, but we were just happy to be here in front of this crowd and take in every single moment."

Hopefully a week's worth of rest will help the Summit recover for their next match, on the road, against the Seattle Reign. Then, after three weeks off due to an international break, they'll return to Colorado for their second home match - this time at Dick's Sporting Good's Park - against the San Diego Wave.