Colorado star Travis Hunter says Coach Prime `ain't going nowhere'

NEW YORK (AP) — Colorado football star Travis Hunter says he has plenty of insight into Deion Sanders' plans, and Coach Prime is indeed staying put with the Buffaloes.

A finalist for the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, Hunter says Sanders "ain't going nowhere."

In his second season at the school, Sanders coached No. 20 Colorado to a 9-3 record this year and its first bowl bid since 2020. Hunter, Sanders and the Buffaloes will face No. 17 BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28.

Sanders' success and popularity in Boulder has led to speculation the flashy and outspoken former NFL star might seek or accept a coaching job elsewhere this offseason. Sanders, however, has also dismissed such talk himself.