No. 8 Iowa State uses an early run to start 97-67 blowout against Colorado

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Freshman Jamarion Batemon scored 17 points off the bench to lead six Iowa State players in double figures, and the No. 8 Cyclones used an early flurry to take a big lead and go on to a 97-67 victory over Colorado on Thursday night.

Iowa State (19-2, 6-2 Big 12) won by 30 points for the second time in three games and has beaten all but two of its opponents by double digits. The Buffaloes (12-9, 2-6), who have dropped six straight and eight of their last 10, suffered their most lopsided conference loss since rejoining the Big 12 in 2024.

Colorado’s Sebastian Rancik opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, and then Iowa State outscored the Buffaloes 30-1 over the next 6 1/2 minutes and the rout was on.

Batemon, scoreless in Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State, hit a 3-pointer and converted a four-point play on consecutive possessions, and then Tamin Lipsey’s 3 and Nate Heise’s dunk put the Cyclones up by 26 points eight minutes into the game.

Milan Momcilovic scored 16 points for the Cyclones. Tamin Lipsey had 14 points and five assists and Joshua Jefferson had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Freshmen Dominykas Pleta and Killyan Toure had 12 points apiece.

The Cyclones shot 61% from the field, their best mark in a conference game in four years.

Freshman Isaiah Johnson led the Buffaloes with 24 points and Barrington Hargress added 11.

Up next

Colorado: Hosts TCU on Sunday.

Iowa State: Visits Kansas State on Sunday.

