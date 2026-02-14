From Boulder to Beijing: Colorado’s Camden Dempsey named Schwarzman Scholar

BOULDER, Colo. — Most college football players are measured by the snaps they take on Saturdays. For Colorado long snapper Camden Dempsey, the impact wasn’t always visible in the box score.

Dempsey didn’t see extensive game action during his time in Boulder. But inside the locker room and within the program, his presence carried weight.

Now, the Colorado native nicknamed “The Governor” by Coach Prime is taking that leadership overseas.

Dempsey has been selected for the Schwarzman Scholars program, a fully funded, one-year master’s degree in global affairs at Tsinghua University in Beijing. The prestigious program was founded by Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone, and focuses on global politics, international relations and business.

He learned he had been accepted while finishing practice with teammates.

“That was one of the most special moments of my life,” Dempsey said. "Getting to be in the locker room and celebrate with the guys who I've been with for the last five years — it was a really special moment."

Dempsey’s ties to the University of Colorado run deep. Both of his parents and grandfather are alumni.

"I grew up going to games ever since I was little," he said. "I have a picture of myself, like, 6 months old in full CU Buffs gear, so it's a family thing.”

Under Coach Deion Sanders, Dempsey became a steady voice in a rapidly evolving college football landscape. The nickname “The Governor” followed a leadership retreat centered on NIL opportunities and media responsibility.

“He could recognize that I was somewhat of a translator,” Dempsey said. “Being on special teams, you're kind of bridging offense defense. And I think what I'm excited for now is being able to do that between the U.S. and China, and do that on a larger scale.”

Sanders has often stressed the importance of preparing players for life beyond football.

“We don't just want you to be professional football players. We want you to be professionals,” Sanders said. “And that's what this man is going to be, a professional. That's why I believe in you. That's why you're The Governor.”

Dempsey left a positive mark on the Colorado football program and now plans to do that on the global stage.