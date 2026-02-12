Atwell scores 20 points and Toppin grabs 18 rebounds as No. 16 Texas Tech routs Colorado 78-44 Wednesday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Donovan Atwell scored 20 points with six 3-pointers and JT Toppin matched a career high with 18 rebounds in his 46th career double-double as No. 16 Texas Tech blew out Colorado 78-44 on Wednesday night.

Toppin, the Big 12's top rebounder at 10.9 per game, also had 16 points in his league-high 15th double-double this season and 34th in 56 games since arriving at Texas Tech from New Mexico before last season. Christian Anderson added 14 points and seven assists, and Jaylen Petty scored 12 for the Red Raiders (18-6, 8-3).

Isaiah Johnson had 13 points and Ian Inman added 12 for Colorado (14-11, 4-8), held to its fewest points since scoring 43 at Washington State on Jan. 30, 2022. The Buffaloes shot a season-worst 29.1% (16 for 55) from the field, including 24% (6 of 25) on 3-pointers.

The only active college player with more double-doubles than Toppin is Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg, who got his 51st on Wednesday night against Northwestern.

Colorado's only lead came when Barrington Hargress made its first shot of the game for a 2-0 score. Atwell put the Red Raiders ahead to stay with his first 3, and they led 39-22 at halftime. Then they scored the first eight points after the break, maintaining at least a 20-point lead the rest of the way.

That was much different than the meeting Jan. 10 in Boulder, when Texas Tech had a 24-point lead after halftime and held on for a 73-71 win after Hargress' late 3-point attempt rimmed out. The Buffs, who started the season 8-0, have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Colorado visits No. 22 BYU on Saturday.

Texas Tech plays Saturday at No. 1 Arizona, whose first loss was Monday at No. 9 Kansas.

