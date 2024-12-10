Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter named a Heisman Trophy finalist

DENVER — Travis Hunter, the generational dual-threat star for the Colorado Buffaloes who is the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, has been formally named a finalist for college football’s most prestigious individual honor.

Hunter has played an extraordinary amount of snaps at both wide receiver and cornerback, redefining versatility on a football field.

He joins Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miami quarterback Cam Ward as finalists. The winner will be revealed next Saturday, Dec. 14.

Hunter’s 92 receptions and 14 receiving touchdowns each led the Big 12 Conference, while his 1,152 yards ranked third. He also led the conference in passes defended and was named its Defensive Player of the Year. He is the only player in history to win Offensive Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week in the same season (Weeks 3 and 9, respectively).

He is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman, according to multiple sports books.



VIDEO: Back in October, Denver7's Colette Bordelon asked fans in Boulder why he deserved the Heisman:

For first time in nearly a decade, CU is Bowl-eligible

Jeanty is considered his stiffest competition for the award. His 2,497 rushing yards led the nation by a comfortable margin and put him within striking distance of college’s football’s all-time single-season rushing record – though some football purists take issue with that claim, given that Barry Sanders’ current record 1988 season included just 11 games and a staggering 238 yards per contest.

Jeanty's Boise State Broncos went 12-1 this season, won the Mountain West Conference and earned a first-round bye in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff. They await the winner of SMU and Penn State in the quarterfinals.

Hunter's Buffs will play BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28, with the game airing on Denver7.