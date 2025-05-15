Denver Broncos' full 2025-26 schedule released: Here’s a look at the biggest games

DENVER — The Denver Broncos’ full slate for the 2025-26 NFL season is here, and we’re taking a look at the must-see games on the docket.

The Broncos find themselves on the national — and international — stage a few times in 2025. They host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football on Sept. 29. They’ll head overseas for a Week 6 matchup with the New York Jets on Oct. 12.

Denver will be featured in a pair of Thursday Night Football matchups, including on Christmas Day against the Kansas City Chiefs. They visit the Las Vegas Raiders on TNF in Week 10, giving them a 10-day break before their first matchup with Kansas City in Week 11.

The Broncos will have their bye in Week 12.

Colorado Buffaloes fans may want to circle Dec. 21 on their calendars. That’s when Travis Hunter and the Jacksonville Jaguars come to town in Week 16.

Based solely on opponents’ 2024-25 winning percentage, the Broncos have the 15th hardest schedule of the NFL’s 32 teams. Denver’s opponents had a combined .505 win percentage last year.

The NFL’s schedule officially dropped Wednesday evening. In the days leading up to the announcement, the league leaked a few high-profile contests like the holiday games and its international slate.

Here is the full 18-week schedule for the Broncos in 2025-26:

Week 1 | Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 at 2:05 p.m.: vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 2 | Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 at 2:05 p.m.: @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 3 | Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 at 2:05 p.m.: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week 4 | Monday, Sept. 29, 2025 at 6:15 p.m.: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Denver7

Week 5 | Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 at 11 a.m.: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 6 | Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 at 7:30 a.m.: @ New York Jets (game played in London)

Week 7 | Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at 2:05 p.m.: vs. New York Giants

Week 8 | Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 at 2:25 p.m.: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 9 | Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 at 11 a.m.: @ Houston Texans

Week 10 | Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 at 6:15 p.m.: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 11 | Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 at 2:25 p.m.: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 12 | BYE WEEK

Week 13 | Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at 6:20 p.m.: @ Washington Commanders

Week 14 | Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 at 2:05 p.m.: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 15 | Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 at 2:25 p.m.: vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 16 | Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at 2:05 p.m.: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17 | Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025 at 6:15 p.m.: @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 18 | Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 or Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

* All times are MST