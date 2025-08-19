Broncos' quarterbacks coach Davis Webb shines in first shot as NFL play caller

DENVER — It wasn’t just the Broncos’ second preseason game, it was a first for someone on the sideline.

Offensive Pass Game Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Davis Webb called plays in an NFL game for the first time Saturday night in Denver, and the results spoke volumes.

“So Davis got the game ball — it was his first time calling a game in an NFL game,” head coach Sean Payton said. “I had thrown a couple call sheets, or basically stat sheets from what my first time (was) and highlighted a few things. And I said, ‘See if you can beat this.’ And he did.”

Webb, who joined Denver’s staff in 2023 after a six-year playing career with the Giants, Jets and Bills, was calling the shots as the Broncos found the end zone on four of their first five drives.

“That experience is invaluable, and until you do it, it's much faster than you think compared to the college game,” Payton said.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who played under Webb’s play calling, had high praise for the young coach.

“If you're a coach and you want to be a play caller in this league, when you get your first opportunity, it's a big deal,” Stidham said. “So honestly, I'm super proud of him, super happy for him. He's an incredible coach, and he's going to be an incredible coach for a very long time in this league.”

Webb’s only NFL start came in the final game of the 2022 season. Now, he’s transitioned from the field to the sideline — and looked unfazed in doing so.

“The biggest thing is getting on to the next play as soon as you've called that play,” Payton said. “And I thought he was fast, efficient, had a lot of energy, the players responded, and I thought he did a great job. So it's no different than the player that has a real good game. There's a confidence then, like, ‘I can do this at a high level.’”

The Broncos have one more preseason game before things get real. And if Webb gets another chance to call plays, no one will be surprised.