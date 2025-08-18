Denver Broncos’ depth is a double-edged sword | Talk of the Town

DENVER — After another delightful preseason performance by the Denver Broncos has the Denver7 Sports team believing that roster depth will be key to their success this season.

“Top to bottom I’m not sure any team has had a better off season than the Denver Broncos,” Denver7 Sports Reporter Nick Rothschild said. “They are dominating in every phase of these preseason games; I think that matters.”

Beating the Cardinals 27-7 will not show up in any record books, but some performances on the field certainly turned heads.

“I became a massive fan of Pat Bryant,” Denver7 Sports Reporter Bradey King said. “He led the team in receiving yards and talking to him after the game he has so much confidence and I feel like he’s actually ready to contribute right away.”

With great depth, however, comes great conundrums for head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton. You can only field 53 players on the final roster heading into the regular season, which means Payton and Paton will have some tough decisions to make after facing the Saints in New Orleans in their preseason finale.

“We’re talking about DeVaughn Vele who’s listed as a starter as wide receiver two opposite Courtland Sutton,” Denver7 Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu said. “But has Troy Franklin risen and become WR2 in two preseason games? I think he has.”

“You’d love to keep Vele, but you also have a lot of undrafted guys that they really feel good about,” Rothschild said. “I think this is a spot where maybe you shop Vele and see if you can get a fourth or fifth round pick. My bold prediction is that DeVaughn Vele is not on this roster come the regular season.”

“I think the running back room is another one like that,” King said. “It seems that Audric Estime might be the man out in that room. The way they were handing out reps against Arizona it seems like they know who they like, and Estime got the least amount of reps.”



We also break down the Broncos Super Bowl aspirations and discuss the weight of expectations heading into the season on this week’s Talk of the Town. Watch the full segment in the video player below:

Denver Broncos’ depth is a double-edged sword | Talk of the Town