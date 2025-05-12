Denver Broncos to play at Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day: NFL schedule release latest

DENVER — The Denver Broncos will play at the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day in 2025, the team announced on Monday, two days before the NFL’s full slate is set to be released Wednesday.

The game will kick off at 6:15 p.m. Mountain Time on Dec. 25 – a Thursday – and will stream on Amazon Prime.

It will serve as the nightcap of an NFL triple-header on Christmas, with two earlier games available on Netflix as part of the league’s new foray into streaming holiday games. Last year, Netflix streamed two NFL games on Christmas, which fell on a Wednesday.

Denver lost to Kansas City, 16-14, in Week 10 of last year when the Chiefs blocked a potential game-winning field goal in the closing seconds. The Broncos decimated Kansas City’s backups in the final game of the season, 38-0.

This year will mark the franchise’s fifth-ever Christmas Day game and second against Kansas City, with the Broncos splitting the first four Christmas games, according to the team. All of those games were played on the road.

They beat the Detroit Lions 17-7 on Christmas in 1999, and beat the Tennessee Titans 37-16 on Christmas Day in 2004. They lost to the Chiefs 33-10 in 2016 and took a yuletide beatdown at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, 51-14, in 2022.

The Broncos’ 2025 opponents were revealed back in January. In addition to home-and-away splits against their three division rivals (Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders), they’ll host the Cincinnati Bengals, the Green Bay Packers, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Tennessee Titans, the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. They’ll visit the New York Jets, the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders.

The full schedule drops Wednesday at 6 p.m.