The Denver Broncos will play the New York Jets in London on Sunday, Oct. 12, the franchise announced on Tuesday morning. The game will air at 7:30 a.m. MST on NFL Network when both teams take the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Steve Luciano/AP A view from the field during the singing of the national anthems before an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 in London. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

The Broncos last played the Jets Sept. 29, 2024 when the team beat New York 10-9 at MetLife Stadium stateside.

Their international matchup this season is part of the 2025 NFL International Games.

Denver Broncos to play in London on Oct. 12 against New York Jets

"The 2025 NFL season will see seven regular season games played outside of the U.S. — the most ever regular season international games to date, including historic first games in iconic venues in Berlin, Dublin and Madrid," NFL executive vice president, club business, major events & international Peter O'Reilly said. "The 2025 International Games schedule showcases an exciting selection of matchups featuring major NFL stars, bringing our game directly to fans around the world, and underscores our collective commitment to global growth as we continue our journey to becoming a truly global sport."

On Sunday, Sept. 28 the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland.

On Sunday Oct. 5, the Minnesota Vikings will then play the Cleveland Browns in London, also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

On Sunday, Oct. 12, the Broncos will play for the third time in London, the first since their 2022 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Steve Luciano/AP FILE - Fans arrive before an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. The NFL has added games in Germany and has its eye on Spain. So it’s easy to overlook old standby Britain. London has been hosting games since 2007 and league officials remain high on the U.K. even as it scouts the continent for future host cities. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)

This is the first time the team will play at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Steve Luciano/AP London signage is displayed on the sideline before an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 in London. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

"After having such a wonderful experience in London a few years ago, we can't wait to return to the United Kingdom to engage with such passionate fans and build on the Broncos' proud international history," Broncos President Damani Leech said.

There's more information about tickets here.

On Sunday, Oct. 19, the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in London as well, but this time at Wembley Stadium.

In an NFL first, the Indianapolis Colts will play the Atlanta Falcons at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany on Sunday, Nov. 9.

Then on Sunday, Nov. 16, the Miami Dolphins will take on the Washington Commanders in Madrid, Spain. That's the league's first-ever regular season game in the country.

The full NFL schedule is expected Wednesday at 6 p.m. Ahead of the release, the Broncos announced on Monday that the team will play the Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day.

Denver Broncos Denver Broncos to play at Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day Landon Haaf

Related coverage:

