Connor McMichael scores twice in the Capitals' 5-2 victory over the Avalanche

DENVER (AP) — Connor McMichael had two goals and the Washington Capitals scored four times on their first 10 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.

Jakub Vrana, Jakob Chychrun and Rasmus Sandin also scored and Charlie Lindgren made 17 saves to spoil the return of three key forwards for Colorado.

Valeri Nichushkin was added to the active roster after a six-month suspension under the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and had one shot in 19:27 of ice time.

Colorado also got back wingers Jonathan Drouin and Miles Wood from upper-body injuries. Drouin had not played since opening night, and Wood was on the injured list since Oct. 28.