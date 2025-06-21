Thousands of fans already registered for Saturday's Colorado Avalanche Hockey Equipment Sale

DENVER — Fans and amateur hockey players will have a rare opportunity to own equipment used by the Colorado Avalanche during the season as the team opens its equipment room for the Colorado Avalanche Hockey Equipment Sale event Saturday at Ball Arena.

The sale, organized by Kroenke Sports Charities, features a wide range of gear including helmets, pads, skates, and sticks, with prices starting as low as $10 for pucks. Gear from the Colorado Eagles will also be available.

Thousands registered for Saturday's Colorado Avalanche Hockey Equipment Sale

“This stuff is straight out of the Avalanche's equipment room,” said Alex Page, development coordinator for Kroenke Sports Charities. “I deal with this gear every day, so to see it put smiles on other people’s faces is great.”

Colin Riley, Denver7 Even goalie gear is available for purchase.

The Avalanche go through large amounts of equipment during the season, and the Kroenke Sports Charities saw an opportunity to benefit the community while giving fans access to pro-level gear.

“It is mountains of gear from the past couple of years, and a ton from our players on our roster,” Page explained. “You might find a player in here that played with us three years ago."

With over 4,000 fans already registered for the event, excitement is building.

“This is custom elite hockey gear, so you're getting a great smoking deal on the best of the best," said Heather Garcia, senior director of community relations at Kroenke Sports Charities.

The event is expected to draw collectors and fans eager to snag items from their favorite players such as Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Gabriel Landeskog.

The equipment available will include not just used items but also brand-new gear customized for players. In addition, Page noted that MacKinnon, known for frequently switching sticks during games, has left a considerable amount behind for sale.

“We probably have hundreds of his sticks,” he said.

Colin Riley, Denver7 Hundreds of Nathan MacKinnon sticks will be available for purchase, limited to six per person.

Fans attending the event will need to come in-person, as no holds or reservations will be allowed. The event is free, but an online registration must be completed before arrival at Ball Arena. There are measures in place to prevent hoarding, with limits set on popular items.

“We did put limits on some of our premium items, such as six sticks per person, two skates, and two gloves. You have to come down in person. Once you’re in, no reentry,” Garcia stated.

In an effort to give back, all proceeds from the sale will support Kroenke Sports Charities and its various community programs.

“Our goal is to improve lives through the spirit and power of sports,” Garcia said. “100% of the proceeds from the Avalanche equipment sale will benefit Kroenke Sports Charities; it will all go back to our community here in Colorado.”

The sales event organizers promise to open new doors for fans eager to connect with the players and the sport at a more personal level.

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Equipment Sale kicks off at Ball Arena, Saturday from 3-5 p.m..