Suspended Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin added to roster, will make season debut against Washington

DENVER (AP) — Suspended Colorado forward Valeri Nichushkin was added to the Avalanche’s active roster and will make his season debut Friday night against Washington.

Nichushkin recently returned to the team after being placed in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program six months ago.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after the team’s morning skate that Nichushkin was in a good spot.

Valeri Nichushkin cleared to practice with Avs

The suspension of Nichushkin last May was announced in the middle of Colorado’s playoff loss to Dallas.

It was the second straight postseason the 29-year-old Russian right winger was unavailable because of circumstances away from the ice.

He had a career-best 28 goals last year in 54 regular-season games.

