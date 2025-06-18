Watch Now
Want to own Colorado Avs equipment? This Saturday's Colorado Avalanche Hockey Equipment Sale is your chance

Hundreds, if not thousands, of sticks, gloves, helmets, pads, skates, pucks and more will be available for purchase.
DENVER — For the first time, hockey enthusiasts will have the chance to purchase lightly used equipment from the Colorado Avalanche at the first-of-its-kind Colorado Avalanche Hockey Equipment Sale this weekend.

Players on the Avs — or the Colorado Eagles out of Loveland — used nearly every single one of the available items in a 2024-2025 game or a practice, a spokesperson with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment said. Hundreds, if not thousands, of sticks, gloves, helmets, pads, skates, pucks and more will be available for purchase. Prices start at $10.

Avs Equipment Sale.jpg

The spokesperson said the real opportunity is for amateur hockey players, who can save money on the top-tier gear that is typically very costly if purchased brand new.

All proceeds from the sale will support Kroenke Sports Charities community programs in Colorado.

The event will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Ball Arena's East Atrium. Admission is free, but requires a ticket. Collectors are welcome, but must adhere to item limits. Only credit cards are accepted.

Because all of the items were used by professionals, no youth equipment is available.

