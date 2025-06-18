Want to own Colorado Avs equipment? This Saturday's Colorado Avalanche Hockey Equipment Sale is your chance

DENVER — For the first time, hockey enthusiasts will have the chance to purchase lightly used equipment from the Colorado Avalanche at the first-of-its-kind Colorado Avalanche Hockey Equipment Sale this weekend.

Players on the Avs — or the Colorado Eagles out of Loveland — used nearly every single one of the available items in a 2024-2025 game or a practice, a spokesperson with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment said. Hundreds, if not thousands, of sticks, gloves, helmets, pads, skates, pucks and more will be available for purchase. Prices start at $10.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

READ MORE: All Denver7's Colorado Avalanche news

The spokesperson said the real opportunity is for amateur hockey players, who can save money on the top-tier gear that is typically very costly if purchased brand new.

All proceeds from the sale will support Kroenke Sports Charities community programs in Colorado.

The event will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Ball Arena's East Atrium. Admission is free, but requires a ticket. Collectors are welcome, but must adhere to item limits. Only credit cards are accepted.

Because all of the items were used by professionals, no youth equipment is available.