Avalanche forward Logan O'Connor expected to be out at least 5 months after undergoing hip surgery

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Logan O'Connor is expected to be out at least five months after undergoing hip surgery on Friday.

O'Connor had the procedure performed in New York City by Dr. Bryan Kelly.

The 28-year-old O'Connor is coming off a year in which he had 10 goals and 11 assists in 80 regular-season games. In the playoffs, he scored twice in a first-round series loss to Dallas that extended to seven games.

O'Connor also had hip surgery in March 2024. He signed a six-year extension with Colorado last September.

Before turning professional, O'Connor played three seasons for the University of Denver. He was a member of the Pioneers team that won an NCAA championship in 2016-17.

