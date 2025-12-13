Colorado restorative justice sees major success in harm reduction and recidivism

DENVER — Restorative justice programs throughout the state of Colorado are changing the way communities respond to crimes after they happen.

Restorative justice is a system of criminal justice which focuses on the rehabilitation of offenders through reconciliation with victims and the community at large, according to Oxford Dictionary.

The National Center on Restorative Justice reports an analysis of 31 studies found offenders who participated in restorative justice were 41% less likely to re-offend.

On an upcoming episode of Real Talk with Micah Smith, participants of restorative justice programs in Colorado describe their experiences and how the concept has changed their lives.

In 1995, 16-year-old Raymond Johnson participated in a drive-by shooting that took the life of 3-year-old Casson Xavier Evans.

Casson’s mother, Sharletta Evans first faced Johnson in a Colorado courtroom.

Johnson was sentenced to life without parole and after 15 years, began participating in a restorative justice program with Evans.

After serving 26 years in prison, Johnson was released thanks in large part to Evans advocating for it.

“We communicate consistently, we live restorative justice and we live it on a regular basis. We are always confronting anything that makes us uncomfortable, I am mom, that’s my son,” Evans said.

Johnson agrees and said he has learned so much from Evans through having restorative conversations and the mother-son relationship they've built.

“I’ve learned so much since I’ve been out that it’s hard sometimes to analyze it all. But you have to sit back and you have to analyze, like 'ok what can I do with the information I have learned,'” Johnson said.

Kaylynne Misek, a Restorative Denver participant who was convicted of stealing from Walmart, said her program also changed her life.

“I was able to get out of active addiction, I found out I was pregnant and I became a leasing agent now,” Misek said.

