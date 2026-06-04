Real Talk: How much progress has Denver made toward achieving Vision Zero goal?

DENVER — The City of Denver is less than four years away from its 2030 deadline to achieve its Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic-related deaths or serious injuries.

In 2016, Denver joined major cities across the country in adopting Vision Zero.

Denver’s approach focuses on street design, lower speeds, education, enforcement, and making it safer for people to walk, bike, take transit, or drive.

But years later, a city dashboard keeping track of its progress shows 93 people were killed on Denver roads last year, the highest since the Vision Zero action plan took effect.

At the same time, crashes involving serious injury are trending down. The city reported 298 people seriously hurt on Denver roads last year, the lowest since 2018.

However, some community members and organizations are frustrated with Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s administration’s approach to street safety.

Denver Streets Partnership issued a Mayor's Report Card earlier this year, giving the mayor a “D” on transportation and safety goals.

“A lot of us felt when Mayor Johnston was elected that in him we had a mayor, more so than previous mayors, who really understood how our transportation system is failing us. And that many Denverites want safer ways to get around. He made some real commitments about how he was going to do that,” Jill Locantore, executive director of Denver Streets Partnership. “But then once he got into office, we saw his administration making a series of decisions that really didn’t align with those commitments, so we thought it was important to document where we saw those gaps.”

Denverites who walk and ride bikes around the city every day have also expressed concerns about road safety.

“I continue to be surprised at how much we're just distracted; we’re not paying attention, and I think that personal accountability piece is often missing from the conversation,” Jeff Anastasio, Denver7 journalist and creator of the On Two Wheels series.

Anastasio doesn’t own a car and uses his bike to travel all across Colorado.

On an upcoming episode of Real Talk with Micah Smith, Anastasio, Locantore, and a representative from Denver’s Department of Transportation share even more insight on Vision Zero.