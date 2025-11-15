Real Talk: 12% of Americans report using GLP-1 medications

DENVER — More than 12% of Americans have used a GLP-1 medications for weight loss, according to a KFF (formerly Kaiser Family Foundation) poll involving about 1,500 respondents.

But there are still many questions surrounding the immediate and long-term impacts of these type of drugs under brand names Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Zepbound.

On an upcoming episode of Real Talk with Micah Smith, a GLP-1 patient, bariatric surgery doctor, and licensed professional counselor share their expertise on the medication that is growing in popularity.

“I've maintained my weight for over a year now with the help of the GLP-1, I'm on what they call a maintenance dose,” said GLP-1 patient Katelyn Stabile.

Stabile has lost more than 120 pounds with he help of surgery and the medication.

Shutterstock A person prepares a semaglutide injection.

But Stabile said, like many who use GLP-1s, she too has faced stigma.

Licensed professional counselor Kate Daigle said the stigma can be emotionally tough to navigate.

“A lot of people, whether it's society talk or normal talk, focus on appearance, like, 'Oh you look so great,'” Daigle said. “Boundaries are important, you don’t have to share anything more than what you want share.”

Bariatric surgeon Dr. Frank Chae said GLP-1’s are a tool that can save lives.

“People have to realize our loved ones, our friends, are suffering with obesity because it's a disease, not because of some personal moral failure,” Chae said.



