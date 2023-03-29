What is 'Real Talk'? Denver7, Colorado Public Radio launch new show on issues affecting underserved Coloradans

DENVER — Denver7 and Colorado Public Radio announced a new public affairs show that will air on radio and television starting March 31.

“Real Talk” is hosted by Denver7's Micah Smith and CPR's Nathan Heffel and will focus on the stories and experiences of underserved communities.

“Our newsrooms have been working together for more than two years — our values are aligned and Real Talk is a perfect example of that,” Kevin Dale, executive editor of CPR News, said. “Nathan and Micah will bring forward stories that might not get told otherwise. We’re so excited to see this come together.”

“Real Talk allows us to shine a light on underrepresented communities,” said Dean Littleton, vice president/general manager of Denver7. “We’re proud to expand our partnership with CPR through this program, bringing these important stories to audiences on television, radio and streaming.”

“Real Talk” aims to foster community engagement on issues affecting Coloradans by bringing in-depth reporting to both television and radio audiences. The 30-minute show will air weekly with a radio broadcast on Friday afternoons on CPR News and a TV broadcast on Denver7 Saturdays at 5:30 a.m. and Sundays 5:30 p.m. and Local3 Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. and Sundays at 6:30 p.m.

Real Talk will feature Heffel and Smith sharing stories focused on different social equity themes. The stories will be followed by interviews with community leaders and those impacted, going more in-depth on the issues. Each episode will also include a hopeful story.

“I’m so excited to be working with Micah on this collaboration,” Heffel said. “With our years of combined experience, we’re able to lift up stories that deserve to be heard, but are so often drowned out or even ignored.”

“Nathan and I have been given an incredible opportunity to shine light on the communities that don’t often receive in-depth coverage. Through Real Talk, I am proud to provide our audience with a new storytelling experience that cannot be found in a traditional tv or radio broadcast,” Smith said. “Nathan is an incredible storyteller with deep knowledge of Colorado. I have no doubt that our collaboration will excite our existing audiences and attract new viewers and listeners.”

Heffel is currently the senior host of “All Things Considered” on CPR News. He returned to Colorado Public Radio in 2022, bringing years of on-air experience with stations across Colorado. He worked as a host and producer for CPR’s “Colorado Matters” from 2015-2018, then worked for NPR as an editor of “All Things Considered” in Washington, D.C., before returning to manage a commercial music station in Western Colorado.

Smith joined Denver7 in 2018 as a morning reporter and is the station’s social equity reporter. Before coming to Colorado, she worked as a reporter and weekend anchor in Charlotte, North Carolina and Johnson City, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where she earned her Bachelor of Journalism degree with an emphasis in broadcast.

“Real Talk” begins March 31 on CPR News and April 1 on Denver7. Episodes will also be available to stream on Denver7+ on Fridays and on cpr.org after their initial airings.

