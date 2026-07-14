The latest on Colorado's major wildfires | July 14

Firefighters are working across Colorado to protect communities and infrastructure as multiple major wildfires continue burning.

Denver7 has been tracking each detail since the four largest fires of 2026 — the Aspen Acres Fire, Ferris Fire, Willow Fire and Gold Mountain Fire — broke out in lake June. Firefighters continue to work to gain containment and protect communities.

Denver7

Click on each of the below stories to read the latest on each of these fires as we head into a dry and hot summer.

Aspen Acres Fire

The Aspen Acres Fire began burning in Custer and Pueblo counties on the morning of June 29. It is now one of the largest wildfires in state history.

Wildfire Aspen Acres Fire: More than 850 structures lost in 98K-acre fire The Denver7 Team

Willow Fire

The Willow Fire in Lake County, just south of Turquoise Lake and west of Leadville, was first reported on June 28.

Wildfire Willow Fire: Wind shift may increase fire activity, incident meteorologists say The Denver7 Team

Ferris Fire

The Ferris Fire began burning in Dolores and Montezuma counties on June 27. It has grown to become one of the largest wildfires in state history.

Wildfire Ferris Fire: Wildfire in Dolores, Montezuma counties tops 64K acres The Denver7 Team

Gold Mountain Fire

This fire sparked on June 27 just north of Ouray in Ouray County.