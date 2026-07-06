Colorado wildfire blog: Aspen Acres Fire becomes seventh largest in state history

The Aspen Acres has become the seventh largest fire in Colorado state history.

Denver7 is tracking the latest information on each of the wildfires burning in Colorado. If you'd like to catch up on coverage from last week, check out stories from Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through the weekend.

Below are the latest details on each of the wildfires.

All of the below information on Colorado's wildfires will be updated as we learn more. All fire perimeter maps below are courtesy of Watch Duty.

Monday, July 6

9:28 a.m. | Willow Fire update | The Willow Fire stands at 4,143 total acres burning with 1% containment, according to the Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team.

American Red Cross of Colorado has relocated the Colorado Mountain College evacuation center to Darren Patterson Christian Academy.

9 a.m. | Snyder Fire update | Storms visible from the fire area are not expected to impact the Snyder Fire, according to incident commander Ben Sanders for the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1. However, dry lightning is possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

8:37 a.m. | Ferris Fire update | The Ferris Fire has now burned 47,780 acres and is at 21% contained, according to the Ferris Fire Information Facebook page. It's at 21% containment, mostly on the southern and eastern edges of the fire perimeter.

Firefighters worked to prevent significant impacts to critical infrastructure and private property along the west side of the Dolores River Canyon.

Ferris Fire Information Facebook page

Along the northeastern edge of the Ferris Fire, crews have made efforts to protect the Glade Ranch subdivision.

Monday's potential for possible thunderstorms in the area are unlikely over the fire, according to the Ferris Fire Information Facebook page. However, winds from passing storms could fan the fire and result in increased smoke.

7 a.m. | Aspen Acres Fire update | The Aspen Acres Fire has burned through 91.523 acres. It is at 12% contained, according to the Facebook page dedicated to updates on the fire.

Aspen Acres Fire 2026 Facebook page

6:30 a.m. | Aspen Acres Fire community meeting | There will be a community meeting for those impacted by the Aspen Acres Fire at 7 p.m. Monday, the Custer County Sheriff's Office reminded Monday morning. It will be hosted at Centennial High School in Pueblo. Otherwise, the community can watch it streamed live on the Aspen Acres Fire 2026 Facebook page.

◼️ MORE | Extensive Denver7 coverage of other Colorado wildfires