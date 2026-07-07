Colorado wildfire blog: Ferris Fire burning through 51,622 acres with 22% containment

The Ferris Fire has now grown to more than 51,000 acres in Dolores and Montezuma counties.

The Ferris Fire began burning in the Glade Area near Narraguinnep Canyon, about 15 miles northwest of Dolores, on June 27. The nearby Doe Canyon Fire and Far Draw Fire merged with the Ferris Fire. The suspected cause of the fire is lightning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Both Dolores and Montezuma Counties have active evacuation orders in place. An interactive evacuation map is available here.

All of the below information on the Ferris Fire will be updated as we learn more. All fire perimeter maps below are courtesy of Watch Duty.

Tuesday, July 7

10:45 a.m. | Acreage and containment update | The Ferris Fire has grown to 51,622 acres, but firefighters have now reached 22% containment, the Ferris Fire Information Facebook page said.

10:36 a.m. | Community meeting plans | The Ferris Fire Information Facebook page announced the California Interagency Incident Management Team 7 will host a community meeting on Wednesday, July 8, at 6 p.m. at the Dolores County Public Service Center.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the San Juan National Forest Facebook page and the California Incident Management Team 7 YouTube channel for those unable to attend in person.

Monday, July 6

9:30 p.m. | Fire management change | Residents in the area will start seeing more California fire vehicles, according to the Ferris Fire Information Facebook page, as the local San Juan National Forest Type 3 Incident Management Team 8 turns management of the Ferris Fire over Tuesday morning to California Team 7, a Complex Incident Management Team.

They are moving the command post from the fire station in Dolores to Cortez High School. The San Juan National Forest Team Team 8 said it will now be on standby to respond to any new fires in the coming days and weeks, if needed.

7:49 p.m. | Fire suppression efforts | Firefighters installed sprinkler systems in evacuation zones 7 and 8, as well as removed low limbs and other flammable material surrounding homes.

Winds from passing storms increased fire behavior dramatically, according to the Ferris Fire Information Facebook page.

2:28 p.m. | Planned power outage | Residents east of County Road 15 were advised to expect a power outage from 2:45 p.m. until approximately 9 p.m. while firefighters worked to suppress the Ferris Fire, the Dolores County Office of Emergency Management said on Facebook.

8:37 a.m. | Acreage and containment update | The Ferris Fire has now burned 47,780 acres and is at 21% contained, according to the Ferris Fire Information Facebook page. It's at 21% containment, mostly on the southern and eastern edges of the fire perimeter.

Firefighters worked to prevent significant impacts to critical infrastructure and private property along the west side of the Dolores River Canyon.

Ferris Fire Information Facebook page

Along the northeastern edge of the Ferris Fire, crews have made efforts to protect the Glade Ranch subdivision.

Monday's potential for possible thunderstorms in the area are unlikely over the fire, according to the Ferris Fire Information Facebook page. However, winds from passing storms could fan the fire and result in increased smoke.

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