Willow Fire: Lake County Regional Airport in Leadville closes to all flights other than for medical transport

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. — New evacuation orders were given to residents Sunday night amid growth of the Willow Fire, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Below are the latest details on the wildfire burning approximately 6 miles west of Leadville.

All of the below information on the Willow Fire will be updated as we learn more. All fire perimeter maps below are courtesy of Watch Duty.

Monday, July 6

9:28 a.m. | Total acreage update | The Willow Fire stands at 4,143 total acres burning with 1% containment, according to the Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team.

American Red Cross of Colorado has relocated the Colorado Mountain College evacuation center to Darren Patterson Christian Academy in Buena Vista.

The Lake County Regional Airport in Leadville has closed to all flights other than for medical transport.

Meteorologists are predicting a 50% chance of showers tomorrow with wind gusts up to 50 mph that will make smoke from the Willow Fire visible throughout the area.

9 a.m. | Lake County Sheriff's Office briefing | There were zero calls for fireworks on July 4, Lake County Sheriff Speckman said Monday morning.

A temporary flight restriction has expanded over the Willow Fire area. More information from the FAA can be found here. Drone use can interfere with firefighting operations and pose a serious risk to safety.

“We had an issue yesterday we had to address," Lake County Sheriff Speckman said Monday morning.

7 a.m. | Re-entry ID card pickup | Residents in evacuation and pre-evacuation zones can pick up their re-entry identification cards through 1 p.m. at the E. 6th and Poplar Gravel Lot, according to Lake County.

From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., residents in need of re-entry ID can go to the Lake County Public Library Amax Room.

Sunday, July 5

9 p.m. | Total acreage update | 3,987 acres have burned in the Willow Fire, according to the Facebook page dedicated to tracking the wildfire. It sits at 1% containment.

8 p.m. | Road closures | The Lake County Sheriff's Office announced new road closures Sunday night, including Highway 24 at Highway 300 to block Highway 300. County Road 4 and County Road 5 at the railroad tracks was also closed to block County Road 4. The County Road 9 and 99 road closure remains to block County Road 9.

Denver7 is tracking the latest information on each of the wildfires burning in Colorado. If you'd like to catch up on coverage from last week, check out stories from Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through the weekend.

3:30 p.m. | FEMA grant | Colorado has been authorized for a FEMA Fire Management Asssistance Grant (FMAG) for the Willow Fire, Governor Jared Polis announced. This will make funding available for FEMA to pay 75% of the state's eligible firefighting costs. The grant does not provide assistance to individual home or business owners, nor infrastructure damage caused by the fire.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations in Zone 6A, while Zones 1, 4 and 7 were placed into pre-evacuation status as the Willow Fire expanded south.

The latest map is below.

Willow Fire Facebook page

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